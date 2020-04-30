Pakistan's first priority is to save Afghanistan from humanitarian crisis: FM

LONDON (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan s foremost priority in the given situation is to save Afghanistan from a humanitarian crisis.

The foreign minister said during a meeting with his counterpart Liz Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London.

Both the leaders exchanged views on the important issues including Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. They also discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation in multi-faceted areas of mutual interest and regional security.

About the Afghan situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon the international community not to isolate Afghanistan learning from the past mistakes. He said the international community must ensure human and economic assistance to Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi has presented Liz Truss a dossier comprising of concrete and irrefutable evidence of over 3000 war crimes of Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also apprised his British counterpart of the grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We hope that the United Kingdom will play an effective role to get the innocent Kashmiris freed of the Indian oppression and provided with their due right to self-determination.”

FM Qureshi extended an invitation to the British foreign secretary to visit Pakistan in connection with the 5th review session of the Pak-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue, which she gratefully accepted.

In a series of tweet, the minister said, “On IIOJK, shared view on the UK playing definitive role in addressing poor conditions of people of disputed territory & help in securing Kashmiri’s inalienable right of self-determination. Also shared dossier documenting over 3000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces."

“Good to meet Sec of State for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Women & Equality @trussliz. Will be working closely for elevation of our historic bilateral relationship. Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for 5th review session of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue," he tweeted.