ISLAMABAD (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday taking a jibe on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership said that time of crying has started for those who have been eating sweets.

In a tweet, he said that an accountability court has been hearing the reference worth Rs7 billion TTs against Shahbaz Sharif and his family.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency was investigating the opening of fake bank accounts worth Rs25 billion in the name of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al Arabiya Sugar Mills.