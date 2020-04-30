He was a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away on Tuesday.

Wajid Samsul Hasan, who was considered close friend of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has his daughter Benazir Bhutto, was under treatment in London.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, expressed sorrow over his sad demise and that Wajid Samsul Hasan spent a lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP.

Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with, she added.