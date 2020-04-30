KARACHI: (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking disqualification of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has been rejected.



Sheikh’s Petition to disqualify CM Sindh from the provincial assembly’s membership on the basis of false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been rejected by Sindh High court.



It was requested that the CM should be disqualified as he had earlier been disqualified by the Supreme Court in a dual nationality case and directed to return all perks and privileges he had received from 2008 till 2013 but he did not comply with the order.

Sheikh claimed that Shah had contested the election on the basis of a false declaration. He requested the high court to direct the ECP to de-notify Shah as a member of the provincial assembly.



Earlier, a two-member bench headed by Chief justice recorded decision regarding the case. Sindh High court rejected the petition today.

