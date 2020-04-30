ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that as per law, tenure of Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot be extended.

Talking to media persons, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Chairman NAB is appointed through consultations between government and opposition but the government is trying to change the law to skip the consultations.

The PML-N leader further said that the Chairman of the anti-graft watchdog will retire in 10 days but the consultations have not started yet.