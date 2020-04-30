Crackdown launched against fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates: DG FIA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Director General (DG) FIA Sanaullah Abbasi has said that crackdown has been launched against the individuals involved in issuance of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Briefing the media persons on Monday, he said forty-one people involved in this illegal and immoral activity have been apprehended over the last two months, and FIRs registered against them.

The DG FIA said action is also being taken as per the law against those who acquired the fake certificates.

Earlier, fake registration of vaccination had been revealed in eight cities of Punjab including Lahore.

According to details, after the fake vaccination of former premier Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, the Punjab government took notice of the matter and launched operation in eight cities. Taking timely action, the authorities arrested 16 people and registered 12 cases.

The provincial government conducted operations in Sialkot, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Multan.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that those who have registered fake vaccination data don’t deserve any concession. “The corona vaccination campaign is a national goal,” he added.