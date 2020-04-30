The NCA restored frozen bank accounts of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his family members

LONDON (Dunya News) – A British court on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his family in money laundering allegations.

It should be noted that the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and Suleiman Shahbaz were frozen in December 2019 on a court order. Shehbaz and Suleiman s bank accounts were subject to a high-level investigation. The accounts were frozen following a request from Pakistan to the British government to recover the looted money.

The UK s National Crime Agency (NCA) submitted an investigation report on the frozen bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleiman Shahbaz in Westminster Court.

According to the report, no evidence of money laundering, corruption and criminal activity was found in the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his family. The 21-month investigation looked at 20 years of financial affairs.

The British agency had launched probe at the request of the government of Pakistan, NAB and the East Recovery Unit. During the investigation, the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his family in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates were probed.

The court acquitted Shahbaz Sharif and his family of money laundering and criminal allegations and ordered the bank accounts of the PML-N President and his family s bank accounts to be restored.

