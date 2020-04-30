The law specifies that tenure may not be extended: Bilawal

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that his party will strongly oppose illegal extension in tenure of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

PPP Chairman, in a tweet, said the law specifies that tenure may not be extended.

Bilawal Bhutto added that even attempting an extension, for most controversial chairman in history, would serve to prove PPP argument that NAB is an extension of Imran Khan’s govt and is not impartial institution.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that government will not hold consultation with PML-N president and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of NAB Chairman.

Fawad said consultation with Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman would be tantamount to asking a thief who should be his interrogator.