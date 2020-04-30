FM Qureshi said that India is the biggest obstacle to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India is playing role of a spoiler in Afghanistan to sabotage reconciliation process, Dunya News reported.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India is the biggest obstacle to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He said that India s role as a spoiler has hampered peace in Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi hoped that India will end its role as a spoiler in Afghanistan which will pave the way for political reconciliation in the war-torn country.

FM Qureshi said that the Western world wants to make Pakistan a scapegoat for the current situation in Afghanistan. He said that former Afghan rulers are responsible for the situation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that humanitarian crisis is emerging in Afghanistan and if it is not addressed immediately, the world will face the influx of refugees.

