Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's 978th annual Urs begins in Lahore

(LAHORE) - The three-day 978th Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Ali Abul Hasan bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), began in Lahore on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chaadar and floral wreath on the grave of the Sufi saint.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister underlined the need for promoting teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other saints to eliminate intolerance and extremism from the society.