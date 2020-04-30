LAHORE (Dunya News) – The 18th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan is being observed today (Sunday).

Nasrullah Khan also known as ‘Baba-e-Jamhooriat’ for his services rendered for the restoration of democracy in the country, he spent all his life in fighting against dictators, military as well as civilian, and struggled to strengthen the parliamentary democracy.

Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan was born on 13 November 1916 in Khangarh District in Central Punjab. He started his politics in 1930, when Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam was formed by Syed Ata Ullah Shah Bukhari.

He was also elected as secretary general of All India Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam in 1945. He joined the Muslim League in 1947 after the partition. He won a seat in the 1952 provincial assembly election and in 1962 the National Assembly elections.

In 1964 he supported Fatema Jinnah in the election against president Ayub Khan. In 1966, he served as President of the All-Pakistan Awami League. He helped form the opposition alliance Democratic Action Committee to remove military dictator President Ayub Khan from power.

In 1993 He was elected again to the national assembly. He was also made the chairperson of the Kashmir Committee. Just before his death, he was the Chairman of Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD) working for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan against Pervez Musharraf.

Baba-e-Jamhooriat passed away on 26th September 2003 following a heart attack at the age of 85. He is buried at Khangarh in Muzaffargarh district.