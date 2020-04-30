Government should thank Nawaz Sharif for launching this project: Zubair

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday claimed that 80 percent work on Green Line project was done during government of his party.

Talking to media persons, the PML-N leader said that in the last three years, only contribution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the project is that it brought 40 buses from China.

Former Governor Sindh further said that PML-N also installed two LNG terminals but PTI is busy in just placing plaques on projects done by previous government.

He further said that government should thank Nawaz Sharif for launching this project.