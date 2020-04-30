We call upon world to take cognizance of evidence, hold India accountable for heinous crimes

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – At the United Nations (UN), Pakistan has firmly rejected India’s claim that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part.

Reacting to the Indian claim, Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

She said India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the Security Council.

In a hard-hitting statement made in exercise of her right of reply, Saima Saleem, the Pakistani delegate, said India’s use of the canard of terrorism, regurgitating stale arguments are typical of all occupiers.

“We call upon the international community to take cognizance of the compelling evidence and hold India accountable for the heinous crimes,” she maintained.