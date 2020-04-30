FC Balochistan South conducted IBO on confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in hideout

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – On confirmed intelligence about the presence of Terrorists in a hideout near Kharan, Balochistan, FC Balochistan South conducted Information Based Operation (IBO) and killed six terrorists including to highly wanted terrorists.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan, FC Balochistan South conducted IBO and killed six terrorists including to highly wanted including two commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout. During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani got killed. A large cache of Arms and Ammunition recovered from the area,” said the ISPR said.

