Fake registration of vaccination revealed in eight cities of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fake registration of vaccination has been revealed in eight cities of Punjab including Lahore on Friday.

According to details, after the fake vaccination of former premier Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, the Punjab government took notice of the matter and launched operation in eight cities. Taking timely action, the authorities arrested 16 people and registered 12 cases.

The provincial government conducted operations in Sialkot, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Multan.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that those who have registered fake vaccination data don’t deserve any concession. “The corona vaccination campaign is a national goal,” he added.