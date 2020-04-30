The foreign minister stressed the need for expanding the economic relations.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia.

He said this in his meeting with Indonesian counterpart Menlu RI on the sidelines of 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The two foreign minister discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship and close coordination to deal effectively with regional and global challenges being faced by both countries.

The foreign minister stressed the need for expanding the economic relations.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also agreed to promote bilateral cooperation at the United Nations, ASEAN and other international forums.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was pursuing an economic priority agenda in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan s vision and stressed the need to expand economic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Indonesian FM thanked the Pakistani leadership for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indonesian diplomatic staff from Kabul.