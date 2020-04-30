PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has paid a visit to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by the federal ministers, the chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu were also present in the meeting.

Director General ISI (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid welcomed the participants.

The civil-military leadership was given detailed briefed on the national security and the changes taking place in the region over the context of latest situation in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the professionalism of the ISI against the challenges posed to national security in the session.