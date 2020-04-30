PM, Jam Kamal discuss progress of development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the progress of ongoing development projects in the province.

During the meeting matters relating to development projects for the promotion of tourism in coastal areas and the federal government’s mineral development programme for Balochistan were also discussed.

PM briefed about sanitation problems in Lahore



Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz also called on PM Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was told about the measures taken to address the issues relating to sanitation system in Lahore especially the problem of rain-water.

Besides, the prime minister was also briefed about expansion in the rain-water storage system in Lahore.