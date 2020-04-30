Imran Khan said that the govt had initiated the mortgage financing for the first time in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the poor segment of the society would now become able to own a house instead of spending their money on rent.

He said this in his meeting with Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider who called on him and briefed him on the progress of low-cost housing projects in the country.

During the briefing, the prime minister was informed that Rs 69 billion have been approved by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for mortgage financing.

The premier expressing satisfaction over the project said provision of low-cost accommodation to people was among the top priorities of the government.

He said that the government had initiated the mortgage financing for the first time in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the low-income groups would now become able to own a house instead of spending his money on rent.