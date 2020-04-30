Politicians don't give importance to bureaucracy: President

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday has said that politicians don’t give importance to bureaucracy.



Addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Management Course in Lahore, the president said that only those nations progress, where institutions are established in true form.



He said that a true education conveys to us that there is still a lot of knowledge to secure. This is the age of easy access to information through use of the latest modern technology, he went on to say.



Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations based on Islamic, cultural and economic ties for a long.



Addressing an event in connection with 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, he said Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with KSA as Riyadh has supported Islamabad in every critical time.



The president said relations and cooperation between both countries are exemplary at world level, assuring that every Pakistani will be standing with the Saudi Arabia for its safety and security.