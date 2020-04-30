PML-N leader said that we would never play any match with government representatives

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood on Friday has refused to play cricket match with government members of Punjab Assembly.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that we would never play any match with government representatives at Governor House.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has created problems for the general masses and despite resolving these issues, it is prioritizing other things, he added.

Rana Mashood further said that PTI leaders call us thieves and also inviting us to play a cricket match with them.

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the politicians also want revival of international cricket in the country.

We will defeat the opposition parties in every field, he added.

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan had urged all the government and opposition’s members of provincial assembly to show solidarity with Pakistan cricket team by playing a match on October 9.

The spokesman had telephoned PML-N leader Rana Mashood and asked him to forget all the difference and express harmony with the national cricket team after New Zealand and England called off series.