Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 50 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,234,828. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,482 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,233 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,514 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,316 in Sindh 5,480 in KP, 909 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 453,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 426,639 in Punjab 172,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,764 in Islamabad, 33,955 in Azad Kashmir, 32,828 in Balochistan and 10,286 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,102,117 coronavirus tests and 52,788 in the last 24 hours. 1,146,394 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,409 patients are in critical condition.

