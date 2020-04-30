Court summons Zardari on Sept 29 for indictment in suspicious transaction case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Friday has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29 for indictment in suspicious transaction of eight billion case.

According to details, the notice has been dispatched to the ex-president at his Bilawal House residence.

Earlier, the court had declared Zardari’s front man Mushtaq Ahmed as proclaimed offender and separated his case, directing to block his identity card.

The court had also ordered to launch action to seize his properties.