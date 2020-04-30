Fake record of Nawaz's vaccination: Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital's MS suspended

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Medical Superintendent of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Dr Ahmed Nadeem on Friday has been suspended over the matter of fake record of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding receiving coronavirus vaccination.



According to the notification issued by Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Senior Medical Officer Dr Muneer has also been suspended.

On the other hand, a four-member team has prepared a report in this regard and presented it before Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The action came after fake record showed that Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, received his first dose of coronavirus vaccination at Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Fake record was also uploaded on National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) portal.

As per the entry, Nawaz Sharif had administered first jab of the Sinovac vaccine while he was due to receive the second one.