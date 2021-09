KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has conducted hearing on Sukkur’s Lab-e-Mehran Park case.

During the proceedings at Karachi registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed expressed resentment over not taking care of turtles in Sukkur.

The apex court also directed Sindh government and Sukkur administration to devise proper strategy for the protection of these animals.