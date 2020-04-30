Pakistan elected as a member of Board of Governors of IAEA for next two years

VIENNA (Dunya News) - Pakistan has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years.

A Pakistani delegation led by the Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission attended the IAEA s General Conference in Vienna, Austria where the election was held.

Confirming this in a tweet, Pakistan s embassy in Vienna said, Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate “Atoms for Peace and Development".