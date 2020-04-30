Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla, Shopian

(Web Desk) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts today (Thursday).

Three youth were martyred by the troops during a fake encounter in Baramulla while one was martyred in Shopian today. The troops also cordoned off Kokernag and Hanjipora areas in South Kashmir and conducted search operations.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh dismissal of Kashmiri employees by the Modi regime on fabricated charges, saying that the move is meant to induct Hindu outsiders affiliated with Hindutva ideology.

He said the move is part of the Indian regime’s revengeful and repressive policies against the local people as well as a deep conspiracy against the Muslim identity of the territory.

The spokesman warned that pushing all Kashmiri segments of the society to the wall would not be a good omen for peace in the South Asian region.