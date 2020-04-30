FM Qureshi discusses Afghanistan situation with Turkish, Saudi counterparts

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held separate meetings with his counterparts from Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the side-lines of 76th Session of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Thursday.

During these meetings, bilateral relations of Pakistan with Turkey and Saudi Arabia, evolving situation in Afghanistan, and other important matters of international and regional importance were discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the best interest of the entire region. He said the world community will have to take immediate steps to support the people of Afghanistan and to avert an human crisis there.