First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi’s wife Begum Samina Alvi on Thursday has been tested positive for coronavirus.



The first lady confirmed the news on her social media Twitter account, posting that she is just feeling weakness but fine. She further requested all to keep her in prayers.

I was tested positive for covid, day before. I have a little bit of weakness but Alhamdulillah doing well otherwise. Request all to keep me in your prayers please.

Thank you. — Samina Alvi (@Saminalvi) September 23, 2021

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,232,595. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,432 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,357 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,490 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,310 in Sindh 5,463 in KP, 907 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 183 in GB.



Furthermore 453,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 425,703 in Punjab 172,210 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,619 in Islamabad, 33,923 in Azad Kashmir, 32,812 in Balochistan and 10,277 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,049,329 coronavirus tests and 48,151 in the last 24 hours. 1,143,605 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,561 patients are in critical condition.