SC seeks details of all welfare plots in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has heard a case pertaining to the construction of two private hospitals on welfare plots in Karachi’s Clifton.



During the proceedings at Karachi registry, the apex court sought details of all the welfare plots in Karachi and issued notices to director general of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), commissioner and administrator.



Earlier in the day, the SC turned down review petitions filed by owners and allottees in Nasla Tower case.

While hearing the matter, the court directed the commissioner to act on the June 16 order and told that written decision in this regard will soon be issued.