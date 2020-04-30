The court has directed the commissioner to act on the June 16 order

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has turned down review petitions filed by owners and allottees in Nasla Tower case.



During the hearing at Karachi registry, the court has directed the commissioner to act on the June 16 order and told that written decision in this regard will soon be issued.

Meanwhile, the apex court also heard a case pertaining to the construction of two private hospitals on welfare plots in Clifton and sought details for further proceedings.

Subsequently, notices have been dispatched to director general of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), commissioner and administrator.

In previous hearing, SC had upheld the decision of demolishing Nasla Tower in Karachi and ordered the commissioner to evacuate the tower in one month.

The apex court also sought implementation report on the issue.

Earlier, SC had remarked that the building should be demolished, as proved by the record that Nasla Tower was built on the occupied land.

The top court remarked that it had reviewed the documents of all the concerned institutions and directed the commissioner to take immediate custody of Nasla Tower building, no concession can be given on illegal constructions.