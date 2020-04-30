We wish them continued progress under the visionary leadership: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s 91st National Day.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that on behalf of his government and people of Pakistan he congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on Kingdom s 91st National Day.

The premier wish the kingdom continued progress under the visionary leadership.