ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that Pakistan has fought a successful war on terror but the policies of Indian government has exercising are in not in favor of this region.

Addressing a seminar, the national security adviser said that India has become a threat to the entire region due to its treatment of neighboring countries and as soon as the world opens its eyes, they will realize it.

Moeed Yusuf also maintained that the economic stability and national security are interlinked on a deeper level and expressed the need to maintain ties with Central Asian republics. “We need to make better and enhance our relations with the Central Asian countries, he added.

“The prime minister is resolute to transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Medina, the NSA said. He added that the first stage of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regional connectivity.”

He said that all our leadership is talking about the transition of permanent Pakistani thinking from geo-political to geo-economic mantra which actually reflects the change in our thinking. “We can use geopolitically as a geo-economic location with three pillars, the first of which is connectivity. From where we sit, we can connect ourselves to the South, the North, the West and the East, and then we can use this location.”

The NSA also mentioned said that CPEC is also important and its goal is to connect China to our hot water for their global trade and Pakistan has become a transit area. “There has been a lot of discussion regarding the CPEC, but its purpose is to build as much infrastructure as possible, get energy and transit from Pakistan.”

“The second important pillar is to establish partnerships with the world. For all this, we need to do a lot of work in the country as well, because wherever there is less resistance in the world, investors will come and we have to try to improve this aspect,” Moeed Yusuf said.

He said the first two aspects could not be possible unless we work on the third pillar and that is internal and regional peace and security, which is why massive efforts are being made to establish a state writ.

“Pakistan s efforts to fight terrorism have been in the forefront since 2007 and Afghanistan is the best example regionally and even India is the best example because we tried to talk to them about who we are. We can make progress in the relationship, but what is happening in India and the path they are taking is very disappointing,” he added.