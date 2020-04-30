We deployed a security team on the cricket squad larger than New Zealand's army: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday provided evidence of involvement of Indian government in cancelation of New Zealand cricket team tour.

Flanked by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, the information minister said that strict security measures were taken by Pakistan for the visiting New Zealand squad.

Sheikh Rashid said we deployed a security team on the cricket squad larger than New Zealand’s army.

Fawad Chaudhry said the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed the PCB and Pakistani authorities on 10:30am on September 17 that the team has received information of a security threat from its government.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan, despite a busy schedule in Dushanbe, phoned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, requesting her not to abandon the tour at the last minute as the move will be disastrous for cricket loving Pakistani fans.

But She said that New Zealand had received a ‘critical threat’ that their team would be attacked, said the information minister.

Fawad Chaudhry revealed that a threatening email had been sent to the New Zealand cricket team from an ID and the person who sent the threat created the email with a fake ID with the name of Hamza Afridi.

He further said that a post from fake account of former TTP commander Ehsanullah Ehsan was also made, warning the New Zealand team against touring Pakistan.

"The post stated that the New Zealand cricket team should not go to Pakistan as Daesh would attack it," revealed the information minister.