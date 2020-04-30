ECP also decided to use Results Transmission System (RTS) in the next general elections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed to make error-free electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to details, a high level meeting of election commission was held to discuss arrangements for next general elections. The commission was briefed that government has not provided details that were sought by ECP regarding the voting machines.

ECP also decided in principle to use Results Transmission System (RTS) in the next general elections.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that delimitations of constituencies will done before the next elections.

It merits mention that ECP is facing criticism from government officials, who have expressed concerns over the performance of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.