Bilawal welcomes PM Imran's statement regarding recognising Taliban govt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding recognizing the Afghan government.

Earlier Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states.

PPP chairman during an interview with BBC said that the people of Pakistan, like the people of Afghanistan, are exhausted after decades of war...while we hope for the best, we should prepare for the worst, and that includes the emboldening of extremism within the region.

“I lost my mother former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to extremism within Pakistan and this is something we worry will now be emboldened by the developments on our border", said Bilawal.

He said that Pakistan s influence over Afghanistan is often exaggerated but it should play its role to encourage an inclusive government.

Bilawal said for protection of women and children Pakistan should work with international players to ensure Afghanistan s soil is not used for the promotion of terrorism.

Prime minister also voiced his concerns that there could be a humanitarian crisis and civil war and that an "unstable and chaotic Afghanistan" would be an "ideal place for terrorists".

Imran Khan called on the international community to give Taliban more time.

"All neighbours will get together and see how they progress," he said. "Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision."

Talking about the women’s rights in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that women will get their rights under the Taliban, with time.

