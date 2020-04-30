KARACHI (Dunya News) – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has apprised the concerned authorities that the flight operations of Kuwait-designated airlines will also be suspended if Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was not allowed to resume its flights in Kuwait.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned the Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority that their flight operations could be restricted from 1st Oct in Pakistan.

In a letter to Kuwaiti authorities, CAA clarified that it has the authority to completely ban Kuwaiti airlines’ operations in Pakistan. Despite the stern COVID-19 situation, flights from Kuwait have been actively operating in Pakistan, however, Pakistani flights have not been allowed in Kuwait despite repeated requests.

CAA Air Transport director further stated that neither our requests have been taken seriously nor the letters have been responded to. Kuwaiti authorities should allow PIA to conduct flight operations.