RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Greek Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Mr Andreas Papastavrou called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for people of Afghanistan.

Army chief reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports & business activities and we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s efforts in controlling COVID-19 through a coordinated national response. He also hailed Pakistan s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

