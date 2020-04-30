Murad Ali Shah said that 42 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 19 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province raising the death toll to 7,289 whereas 630 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 11,471 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 630 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 222 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 514 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 414,270.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 531 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 42 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

