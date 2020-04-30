The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 31,809 in Balochistan on Monday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 31,809 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,102,560 people were screened for the virus till September 20 out of which three more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 31,217 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

