Developed countries must take lead in raising their climate change ambitions: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the developed countries must take lead in raising their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

Emphasizing that commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented, he expressed concern over unrealized climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing an informal meeting on Climate Change through video link.

The meeting was convened jointly by the Prime Minister of UK and the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Twenty five Heads of State and Government were invited for the leaders’ informal gathering.

The Prime Minister also suggested that initiatives such as debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for the developing countries for enhanced climate actions.

Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to Climate Change and shared that addressing its impact was a major priority of his government.

In this regard, he informed the leaders about the key national initiatives, including the success of flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and clean energy target of 60 percent by 2030.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Pakistan had replaced two planned 2600 MW coal power plants with hydropower projects as part of its efforts towards climate sensitive economic growth and development.

In its quest to be a part of solution, Pakistan remains fully committed to play its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of Climate Change through cooperative and constructive engagement.

The objective of the meeting was to deliver a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered in the lead-up to and at the forthcoming Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow, to be held in November 2021.