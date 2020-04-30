Cabinet Division challenges PIC's order in IHC regarding giving details of PM’s gifts to citizens

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Cabinet Division challenged Pakistan Information Commission’s (PIC) order in Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding giving details of the prime minister’s gifts to citizens.

The federal government moved to the IHC against the order given by the PIC to give details of the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from abroad to a citizen.

In a petition filed in the IHC, the Cabinet Division termed the gifts given by the foreign heads of states to the prime minister as ‘classified’.

According to the petition, the Cabinet Division said that an exchange of gifts between the leaders of two countries were reflective of inter-state relations.

“The disclosure of their details will create media hype besides becoming the cause of spread of ‘fake news,” the petition stated, adding that the spread of fake news will not only undermine Pakistan’s relationship with other countries but will also damage the country’s reputation.