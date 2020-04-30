ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Monday while issuing directives asked the pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) said that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant, breastfeeding women.

The forum said that the vaccine can be inoculated at any stage of pregnancy, adding that the vaccine does not affect the ability of a man or a woman to have children. “Coronavirus can be very dangerous for mother and baby during pregnancy,” the forum added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan while talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday said that the pregnant women can be immunized against coronavirus.

He said that the government is working on making Islamabad a 100% vaccinated city, adding that the vaccine protects against disease and the government has bought it.

“We will be able to control the pandemic with the cooperation of the people, so citizens should not delay in administering the second dose of Covid vaccine while mobile vaccination teams will go to the remaining areas for immunization. He also requested the citizens to get vaccinated when the mobile vaccination team visits.

He termed the setting up of mobile vaccination unit as a milestone in achieving the vaccination target, adding that the mobile unit would not only ensure data entry but also vaccination of the citizens.

The SAPM asked the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

Dr. Faisal said “COVID-19 is a deadly virus, but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves. We can save precious lives, including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures.”