Pakistan supports UN efforts for peace

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan has always supported the United Nations in ensuring peace in the world and had deployed one of the largest peace keeping contingents under UN umbrella.

May it be fight against terrorism or pandemic, Pakistan has always aligned itself with UN charters.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September.

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. The UN designated theme for this year Peace Day is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

The UN theme clearly indicate that peace is a key element to fight against pandemics. Moreover, the world must realize that global challenges was posing serious threat to mankind and planet could not be managed in an environment of self-motivated conflicts. The efforts and resources spent on preparation to prevent wars may prove more devastating than war itself.

The world had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and extra ordinary results the state has achieved in fight against terrorism and covid-19. The world community was benefitting from Pakistan’s experiences and home-grown standing operating procedures to counter the two most complex and threatening challenges; terrorism and covid-19.

Pakistan had been a key player in the Afghan peace process. Pakistan’s support to different nations during the US withdrawal had been acknowledged worldwide.

Pakistan had a clear stance on ensuring global peace, our resolve was to guarantee conflict resolution through UN Resolutions.

Pakistan was the country amply qualified to suggest recommendations regarding importance of peace and stability as it has suffered the most during the last 20 years due to international and regional conflicts. On one side Pakistan had been meeting the challenges of war against terrorism and on other side it had been victim of proxies initiated mainly by India.

Former US defence secretary Senator Chuck Hagel in his talk on Afghanistan stated back in 2011 that India had been using Afghanistan as a second front against Pakistan. “India has over the years financed problems for Pakistan on that side of the border, and you can carry that into many dimensions and India took advantage of tensions between Kabul and Islamabad for fomenting troubles in the areas that border Afghanistan.”

The world and the United Nations must identify the peace spoilers like India who for their pity national interests don’t hesitate to push the region and world toward action with un-imaginable consequences.

India had been violating human rights of Muslims especially in Indian Occupied Kashmir and low caste Hindus.

The Kashmiris were the victim of all kinds of heinous crimes committed by Indian occupational forces against people of IIOJK.

Pakistan must reiterate the fact on all international forums that the stake holders and world community should take immediate stock of situation of the region by considering the ground facts rather seeing from Indian prism.

India has put peace in danger of most populated part of the world, almost 500 million people are facing a direct threat for life due to Indian hegemonic designs. Moreover, three nuclear armed nations are in the region and the extent of patronage India is enjoying merely due to its vast market may yield catastrophic consequences.

Pakistan must ask UN to take all possible measures for implementation of its resolution to end state terrorism from Palestine, Kashmir, Iraq and Afghanistan where thousands of people sacrificed their lives for independence and peace.