BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and four children sustained injuries in a road accident in in Bahawalnagar on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Arifwala Road where a recklessly driven tractor trolley collided with a car, killing a man on the spot and injuring four children.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Jahanzaid.

