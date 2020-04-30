The federal ministers have failed to resolve the national issues: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday has said that the incumbent government cannot misuse ordinance for appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

While talking to media, the PML-N leader said that consultation cannot be carried out with one person. The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to use current NAB chief, he claimed.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that the federal ministers have failed to resolve the national issues.

Earlier, PML-N leader said, "NAB should be held accountable as it is silent on all scandals of the incumbent government."

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan said, "Chairman NAB is 76-years-old but for government his performance is satisfactory."

One day it will be revealed that why the anti-graft watchdog was turning a blind eye towards government corruption, he added.