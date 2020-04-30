ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended 24th International Sea Power Symposium 2021 during his official visit to United States of America.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, on sidelines of the Symposium, Naval Chief called on US Secy of Navy, senior officials of US Navy & Naval Chiefs of Argentina, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral collaboration were discussed.

Naval Chief also apprised counterparts on Pakistan commitment to maintain peace and stability in IOR.

Earlier, CNS also visited US Surface Warfare School and was briefed about role of US Navy.