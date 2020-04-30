LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 71 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,223,841. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,206 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,580 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,396 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,258 in Sindh 5,395 in KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 450,126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 421,800 in Punjab 171,072 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,114 in Islamabad, 33,732 in Azad Kashmir, 32,757 in Balochistan and 10,240 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,852,460 coronavirus tests and 55,027 in the last 24 hours. 1,132,726 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,964 patients are in critical condition.