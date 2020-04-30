Shehbaz address to PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot to mount pressure on Maryam Nawaz

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Saturday that people had rejected the narratives of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, saying that most of the PML-N members in the national and provincial assemblies would leave them in next elections.

Addressing a press conference here at Jinnah House, he said that Shehbaz Sharif’s address to PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot was to mount pressure on Maryam Nawaz.

He said that Khawaja Asif had proved by holding a workers convention in the courtyard of his house that he was not popular among the people.

Usman Dar said that vote bank of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had increased in the city, saying that in 2016 Cantonment Board elections, PTI won one seat and now in 2021 Cantonment Board elections, the party won two seats.

The special assistant said that sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks projects worth Rs 17 billion were underway in the district.

He said that mega project of sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading parks projects in the city would provide upgraded and advanced municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot.

Apart from, 61 projects worth Rs 22.50 billion were underway while 101 new ADP schemes had been added to the annual development programme this year at a cost of Rs 29 billion, he said.

Usman Dar said the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies was going to be built at a cost of Rs 16 billion.

He said that a total of Rs 80 billion development projects would be completed before June 2023, which would directly benefit to the citizens and would be truly a game changer.

He said that Shahabpura flyover would be completed by the end of December.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Sialkot few days ago had directed to expedite the work on pending projects and government officials had been suspended for incompetence, he said.

He said that chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was appointed by the previous government and the Bureau had recovered Rs 500 billion in last three years, adding the NAB was working independently.

“I advise Khawaja Asif and other NAB-affected politicians to defend their cases in courts”, he said.

The SAPM said that opposition committed corruption through money laundering.

He said due to agricultural reforms made by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the farmers were prosperous today.