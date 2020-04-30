The tour of the English team is important for the bright future of Pakistan cricket

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government on Saturday decided to use diplomatic relations for England cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the day before yesterday, New Zealand had unilaterally canceled the series against Pakistan on security concerns, after which the people, including the federal government, had expressed their anger.

After the cancellation of the New Zealand tour, there were reports that England was also going to make a decision regarding the tour of Pakistan within 48 hours.

Following these news reports, the federal government-led by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to use diplomatic contacts for England team’s Pakistan tour.

Sources said that the federal government is likely to contact British counterpart. The tour of the English team is important for the bright future of Pakistan cricket and the PCB will use every tactic to hold the series.

It may be recalled that the England team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in the second week of October for the two T20 matches. The matches between Pakistan and England are scheduled on October 13 and 14.

It should be noted that the England team last visited Pakistan in 2005.